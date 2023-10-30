Qantas is to add direct flights between Perth and Paris, the newest point in its European network, as it resumes flights to the Chinese city of Shanghai.

The airline on 29 October said it would launch Perth-Paris flights from 12 July, in time for the 2024 summer Olympics. The flights, which will be operated by Boeing 787-9s, will operate four times a week, before being cut to thrice weekly in mid-August.

It is the latest European non-stop from Perth that Qantas has rolled out since international borders reopened after Covid-19. The Oneworld operator has non-stop flights to London and Rome from the western Australian city.

Qantas also restarted operations to Shanghai on 29 October, marking its return to Mainland China after a pandemic hiatus of over three years.

The Sydney-Shanghai flights, which are operated five times weekly by Airbus A330s, is also the final pre-pandemic route to be restored, the airline states.

Qantas international CEO Cam Wallace says the resumption of Shanghai flights “would benefit tourism and help strengthen important trade links”. Shanghai was the carrier’s sole destination in Mainland China – Qantas also flies to Hong Kong from Sydney and Melbourne.

Two carriers are also set to resume more flights in their international networks: Air China will restore twice-weekly flights between Beijing and San Francisco from 1 November, as part of a wider North American network recovery by Chinese carriers.

Thai Airways International, meanwhile, has returned to Vietnam, taking over operations from regional unit Thai Smile, which is in the process of being merged into the parent company. The airline on 29 October resumed flights with its code to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh city.

Separately, other carriers have increased flights between Japan and Korea. Korean low-cost operator Air Seoul launched thrice-weekly flights between Tokyo Narita and Seoul Incheon.

Compatriot Jin Air started daily flights between Tokyo Narita and Busan on 29 October, operated by 737-800s. The airline, a sister unit to national carrier Korean Air, also flies to Tokyo Narita from Seoul Incheon.

Australian low-cost operator Jetstar, meanwhile, launched flights from Tokyo Narita to Brisbane on 29 October. The five weekly flights are operated by 787-8s, and replace Jetstar’s Gold Coast service.

Indian operator Vistara announced it would begin flying to Bali from its Delhi hub from 1 December, making it the only Indian carrier to fly between the two cities. The daily flights will be operated with A321LRs, the airline adds. On 29 October, the airline also launched daily flights to Hong Kong from the Indian capital.

EMIRATES, BATIK AIR MALAYSIA TO CODESHARE

Batik Air Malaysia has entered into a codeshare agreement with Emirates, with the Middle Eastern operator adding its code to Batik flights on five domestic routes, as well as three other points in Batik’s Southeast Asian network from Kuala Lumpur.

Batik Air Malaysia, the Lion Air Group unit which rebranded from Malindo Air, says the eight cities are: Penang, Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, Langkawi, Johor Bahru, Denpasar, Jakarta and Singapore.

Emirates senior vice president for commercial operations (far east) Orhan Abbas says: “Malaysia is an important destination in our Far East network and we’re pleased to offer increased connectivity and more options for our customers to new and exciting destinations.”

The partnership is the latest between Emirates and a Lion Air Group carrier: it currently has similar arrangements with Lion Air and Batik Air Indonesia.