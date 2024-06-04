Certification has been achieved for the third centre fuel tank in the Airbus A350-1000s that will operate Qantas’s ultra-long-range ‘Project Sunrise’ flights.

Speaking during a roundtable discussion at the IATA AGM meeting in Dubai on 4 June, Qantas International chief executive Cam Wallace confirmed the development, which relates to the part of the twinjet that is unique to the carrier’s requirements.

Airbus A350-1000

Source: Qantas

The aircraft will feature a premium-dense cabin

“The certification of the third centre fuel tank has happened, so that’s now been concluded,” he states.

Airbus said in February that a six-month delay in the delivery of the aircraft was related to a regulator request for a redesign of the extra tank.

Qantas expects deliveries of the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97-powered aircraft to begin in the third quarter of 2026.

Wallace confirms that Sydney-London and Sydney-New York are under consideration as the launch services for what will be a premium-dense product offering.

He further notes that the carrier has plenty of experience in 15-hour-plus flights with its existing services from Perth.

“We want to be famous for being the ultra-long-haul non-stop leader and we’re very confident about the proposition,” he states. 

