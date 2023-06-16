Qantas Airways has unveiled the economy and premium economy class for its upcoming fleet of Airbus A350-1000s, which will operate ultra long-haul flights as part of the airline’s ‘Project Sunrise’ initiative.

In addition to six first class and 52 business class seats, the aircraft have 40 seats in premium economy and 140 in economy, making for a passenger capacity of 238 passengers, according to Qantas.

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Rendering of premium economy aboard Qantas's new A350-1000s Source: Qantas Rendering of premium economy aboard Qantas's new A350-1000s Source: Qantas Rendering of economy class aboard Qantas's new A350-1000s Source: Qantas Rendering of economy class aboard Qantas's new A350-1000s Source: Qantas Rendering of the special 'Wellness Zone' between economy and premium economy Source: Qantas Rendering of the special 'Wellness Zone' between economy and premium economy Source: Qantas Rendering of the 'Project Sunrise' suites Source: Qantas Rendering of the 'Project Sunrise' first class suite Source: Qantas Rendering of the 'Project Sunrise' business class Source: Qantas Rendering of the 'Project Sunrise' business class Source: Qantas 1/10 show caption

The A350s will also feature a special ‘Wellbeing Zone’ located between economy and premium economy. The zone includes stretch handles and a video display of a recommended exercise programme, as well as snacks and beverages.

In addition to onboard WiFi, the aircraft will also feature Bluetooth, allowing passengers to connect their personal headsets to the aircraft’s inflight entertainment system.

The carrier says that the economy and premium economy seats will offer the “most generous seat pitches of any Qantas aircraft.” Seats will also feature footrests and personal storage.

An artist’s rendering shows that the seats have a 13-inch screen, as well as fold down tray for tablets and cell phones.

“We have spent just as much time on the second half of the aircraft as we did the front, in fact we started studies on the Wellbeing Zone before any other area of the A350,” says Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce.

“The new Project Sunrise flights give us the opportunity to re-think long-haul travel in its entirety, from aircraft cabin design to what ingredients we include on the inflight menu. Reducing the number of seats onboard our A350 to 238 compared to the 300-plus seat layout of other carriers means we not only maximise aircraft performance across long distances, we give our passengers more space and comfort.”

Qantas revealed its ‘Project Sunrise’ first and business class product in February.

The first class ‘suite’ product features a fixed bed with a separate recliner chair, as well as a personal wardrobe and a two-person dining table. The business class product features a 2m lie flat bed, a leather ottoman, a large dining table and a privacy sliding door.

From late 2025, Qantas’s A350-1000s will commence services from Australia’s East Coast to New York and London.

The carrier has 12 A350-1000s on order.