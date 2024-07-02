Qatar Airways Group has turned in a full-year net profit of QR6.1 billion ($1.7 billion), up nearly 40%, on revenues of QR81 billion.

It states that the figures amount to a record full-year performance for the company.

The Doha-based airline says passenger numbers increased more than a quarter to over 40 million – with a load factor of 83% – during fiscal 2023-24.

“Our continued focus on profitability, efficiency and customer experience have been underpinned by a strategic programme of network growth and fleet expansion, resulting in the highest revenues and profit margins in the history of the airline,” says chief executive Badr Mohammad Al-Meer.

He says the figures illustrate the “ambition and clear direction” of the airline over the last 12 months.

Qatar Airways’ network has expanded to over 170 destinations, with new services complementing the restoration of operations to a number of cities.