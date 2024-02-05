Australia’s Regional Express (Rex) has extended capacity cuts on its regional network, blaming “continuing dislocated supply chains” that have “heavily” impacted the availability of aircraft spares.

The cuts – first announced in 2023 – will be extended through 27 October, the Australian carrier says. In September 2023 the airline had said the cuts, which mainly impact intra-state flights in New South Wales, would last through March.

Rex’s network strategy general manager Warrick Lodge stresses that the carrier remains “committed to the rebuilding of its regional network” after 27 October.

The carrier deploys its fleet of 57 Saab 340s to operate its regional network in eastern Australia. Rex also operates Boeing 737-800s on mainline domestic routes.

Referring to a series of operational snags to hit its arch-rival Qantas in 2023, Lodge says: “As we have stated previously, Rex prefers to reduce services if it does not have the resources to fly them rather than continue to sell tickets for phantom flights and then cancelling them at the last minute.”

The regional cuts come as the airline ramps up mainline operations, having taken delivery of its 10th 737 in December.