Australia’s Regional Express (Rex) has taken delivery of its 10th Boeing 737-800, as it looks to add at least one more narrowbody by end-June 2024.

The aircraft, registered VH-8ZL, was ferried from Goodyear, Arizona, where it underwent heavy maintenance and painting, before being delivered on 14 December.

It is the third 737 that Rex has taken delivery of since July this year, as the airline looks to build up its mainline domestic operations.

According to Cirium fleets data, the aircraft formerly operated with Brazilian low-cost carrier Gol, having been delivered in 2012.

Rex deputy chairman John Sharp says: “This steady growth allows us to build more depth in to our schedule by adding additional frequencies on our most popular routes while at the same time allowing us to look at how we might also add more capital cities to our network.”

Separately, Rex also announced the retirement of company veteran Chris Hine, who is currently managing director at Rex Group unit National Jet Express and is also the executive chairman of the Australian Airline Pilot Academy.

Hine joined the airline since its inception in August 2002 and has taken on multiple leadership roles, including as operations chief, chief pilot, as well as flight operations general manager.

Rex will appoint Craig Martin, who is currently leading the airline’s bid to become the next aviation operator for the Australian Antarctic Program, as National Jet Express’ operating chief.

Meanwhile, Rex chief pilot Paul Fisher will also be chairman of the pilot academy, the airline adds.