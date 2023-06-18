Saudi start-up Riyadh Air is displaying its livery for the first time at this week’s Paris air show on a Boeing 787-9 on the static display.

The Saudi government in March formally unveiled Riyadh Air as its new operation from the country’s capital with the ambition to be serving more than 100 destinations by 2030. The airline, which aims to launch flights in 2025, placed a commitment for up to 72 Dreamliners in March.

Having unveiled its livery earlier this month on social channels, it is being displayed for the first time on a Boeing 787 at Le Bourget.

Riyadh Air chief executive Tony Douglas told FlightGlobal during the IATA AGM earlier in June that it will be one of two liveries it is planning to deploy.

Alongside its 787 commitment, the airline is also working on a major narrowbody aircraft order which Douglas says will be finalised “in the not too distant future”. It has been speculated the order could be announced either at this week’s show or the Dubai air show in November.