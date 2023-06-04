Ambitious Saudi Arabian start-up Riyadh Air has unveiled the first of two liveries it will deploy as preparations continue for its launch of flights in 2025.

The Saudi government had in March formally unveiled Riyadh Air as its new operation from the country’s capital with the ambition to be serving more than 100 destinations by 2030. It has already placed a commitment for up to 72 Boeing 787-9s and is in the process of finalising a major narrowbody order.

Riyadh Air has today released a video on social media illustrating its livery.

Speaking to FlightGlobal today in Istanbul today at the IATA AGM in Istanbul, Riyadh Air chief executive Tony Douglas says: “I honestly believe that this will surprise a lot of people. This is super-sophisticated, this is elegant, this glamorous, that is a modernistic twist, and this is a statement of visual identity that means we will put a brand story to this.”

The airline will showcase the new livery on at Boeing 787 on the static display of the Paris air show later this month.

”We are not going to go for one livery, we are actually going to go for two,” Douglas adds. Riyadh Air plans to release its second livery later this year.

The Saudi start-up also today disclosed it has secured the ‘RX’ airline designator code from IATA. ”We wanted something that had a sense of modernism and a digital twist to it,” Douglas says.