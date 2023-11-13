Ambitious Saudi Arabian start-up Riyadh Air has today unveiled its second livery.

Riyadh Air, which launched its first livery in June, has disclosed the second colour scheme in a social media posting. It features a white fuselage and purple tail, the latter an echo of the colour used on its first livery.

Riyadh Air, which aims to launch flights in 2025, has already placed a major order for Boeing 787s and is set to announce a major narrowbody order – potentially at the Dubai air show which began on 13 November.