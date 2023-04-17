African carrier RwandAir is to open services to Paris Charles de Gaulle towards the middle of this year.

The airline is to commence the flights on 27 June, operating the route from Kigali three times per week.

Addition of the Paris link with expand the carrier’s network to 25 destinations.

“France is a major market for RwandAir,” says the airline’s chief executive, Yvonne Makolo. “Launch of our first-ever flights to Paris is an exciting development.”

RwandAir’s reservations engine indicates that it will use an Airbus A330-300 for the connection.

The carrier has both the -300 and -200 variants of the twinjet in its fleet of 13 aircraft, which also includes Boeing 737s and regional types.

RwandAir says it is aiming to double its fleet over the next five years, and will shift its base to the Bugesera international airport which is undergoing expansion.