New Maltese carrier KM Malta Airlines has named a former Ryanair Group figure as chief financial officer.

Joseph Azzopardi has previously served as accountable manager for simulator operations, and in finance roles for Ryanair Group.

The group has a Maltese carrier, branded Malta Air.

Azzopardi has experience in managing air operator’s certificates and simulator acquisition.

He was also a management accountant with former flag-carrier Air Malta as well as Lufthansa.

KM Malta Airlines says he will oversee all financial operations, planning and analysis.