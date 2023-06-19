Saudi low-cost operator Flynas has firmed up an order for 30 Airbus A320neos, which will allow it to grow its international network.

The latest order adds to an existing order book of 90 A320neos. Flynas also has 10 A321XLRs on order, which were firmed up at the 2019 Dubai air show.

“The addition of these new aircraft will support the airline’s growth plans as it continues to expand its international routes and destinations network,” says Airbus in a 19 June statement.

The carrier currently has a fleet of 32 A320neos, and is Saudi Arabia’s first operator of the type.

The all-Airbus operator also operates 13 A320ceos and four A330-300s.

The latest commitment is the European airframer’s second order announcement on the first day of the Paris air show. It comes an hour after Air Mauritius confirmed an order for three more Airbus A350s.