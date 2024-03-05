Scoot has disclosed the initial operating network for its fleet of Embraer E190-E2s, as it prepares to take delivery of its first two jets in April.

The low-cost arm of Singapore Airlines Group will deploy the type on flights to two new cities in its network. From 13 May, the E2 will fly from Singapore to Samui in Thailand daily, while flights to Sibu in Malaysia will commence in June.

Scoot will operate the type to four existing points in Malaysia and Thailand: Hat Yai, Krabi, Kuantan and Miri.

Flights to Hat Yai and Krabi will see three additional weekly flights each and all flights will now be operated by E2s. Scoot currently deploys Airbus A320s to the two cities, which it flies to daily.

Kuantan and Miri will get one additional weekly flight operated by the E2.

Scoot announced in February 2023 it would be taking nine E190-E2s on lease from lessor Azorra, making it the first E2 operator in the region.

The E2 jets will be configured to seat 112 passengers in a single-class layout – the smallest aircraft in SIA Group’s fleet.

The aircraft’s initial operating network has been closely watched after Scoot announced its commitments. Airline executives have been mostly coy about the matter, except to say the E2 will likely fly to “potential new points” in Asia.

Airline chief executive Leslie Thng says: “Our fleet expansion reflects our confidence that the demand for air travel will continue to grow within this region. We will continue to seek new opportunities and push boundaries, so as to connect our customers to even more destinations at the same great value in the future.”