Singapore Airlines has entered into a codeshare agreement with Philippines Airlines, adding to its growing list of regional partners.

Under the agreement, which begins this quarter subject to regulatory approvals, SIA will add its code to PAL domestic flights to 27 points from Manila, including to Cebu, Davao, Bacolod and Puerto Princesa.

In return, PAL will codeshare on SIA flights from Singapore to six European points: Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Milan, Paris, Rome, and Zurich.

“Both airlines will also explore an expansion of the codeshare agreement to include SIA’s flights to additional points in Europe, as well as destinations in Australia, India, New Zealand, and South Africa,” the airlines add in a joint statement issued 15 November.

PAL president Stanley Ng adds: “The partnership is the product of a strengthened relationship with our fellow ASEAN mainline carrier, Singapore Airlines, and an enduring commitment to expanding our presence in Singapore, a top PAL destination that we have been serving for 58 years and counting.”

PAL is the latest Southeast Asian operator that SIA has entered into a commercial partnership with. The Singaporean operator, which is a Star Alliance member, has similar agreements with Malaysia Airlines, and is working through partnerships with Thai Airways International, Garuda Indonesia and Vietnam Airlines.

SIA chief Goh Choon Phong says: “This agreement enables Philippine Airlines and Singapore Airlines to work more closely together, and find ways to offer our customers enhanced travel connections between Singapore and the Philippines.”