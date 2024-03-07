Two Singapore-based low-cost carriers – Scoot and Jetstar Asia – have announced expansions on their Southeast Asian networks.

Jetstar Asia will in June launch flights to Krabi in Thailand and resume operations to Clark in the Philippines. Flights to Krabi will be operated six times weekly from 7 June, while the Clark flights begin on 16 June.

The Qantas unit will operate four weekly flights to Clark before adding another frequency in October.

Says Jetstar Asia chief John Simeone: “We’re excited to add these two popular destinations, responding to demand, providing our customers with more incredible low-cost travel options and supporting the travel and tourism industries in these two critical markets.”

Jetstar Asia will be the second carrier to fly between Krabi and Singapore, after compatriot Scoot, which will be upping capacity with three additional weekly flights.

Scoot’s network expansion comes as the Singapore Airlines Group unit prepares to take delivery of its first Embraer 190-E2 aircraft. The airline on 5 March disclosed the E2’s initial network, including the addition of two regional points from Singapore.

The airline announced that the E2s – on lease from lessor Azorra – will be flying to Samui in Thailand from May, and Sibu in Malaysia from June. In addition, the E2s will be deployed on flights to Hat Yai and Krabi in Thailand, as well as to Kuantan and Miri in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, other low-cost operators in the region have also disclosed network expansion plans. Vietjet on 5 March announced new flights from Hanoi to Melbourne and Hiroshima.

The twice-weekly flights between Hanoi and Melbourne will commence from 2 June, while flights to Hiroshima are operated twice a week, and begin on 12 May.

States the airline: “The new services are crucial in Vietjet’s plan to expand its flight network in response to pent-up travel demand, stimulating cultural exchange, education, economic development, and tourism between Vietnam and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region”

AirAsia Malaysia will resume operations to the eastern Indian city of Bhubaneswar, with thrice-weekly flights commencing 28 May. Bhubaneswar is the low-cost carrier’s 13th destination in India, with the airline operating 78 flights a week to the country.

Separately, Qantas has announced a capacity ramp-up for flights to New Zealand and Samoa. The Oneworld carrier will from late October up-gauge flights between Brisbane and Wellington, replacing daily Embraer E190 flights with Boeing 737 aircraft.

On flights between Brisbane and Apia in Samoa, Qantas will increase the number of flights from three to five times a week between December and January 2025.

The airline’s international network from Brisbane comprises 11 points, three of which were launched in the past two years.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s EVA Air has launched services from Taipei to Matsuyama in Japan. The twice-weekly flights are operated by A321s and will be increased to four times a week over the 20 March-30 April period, in time for the annual cherry blossom season in Japan.

Matsuyama, the capital of Ehime prefecture, is EVA Air’s ninth Japanese destination.