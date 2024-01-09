Ukrainian carrier SkyUp Airlines’ Maltese division has entered a partnership to secure capacity from Bulgarian operator Fly2Sky.

The agreement covers wet-lease of a pair of Airbus A320s.

Fly2Sky says the aircraft will be stationed in Egypt under the partnership, which will commence on 5 April and run to 5 November.

The carrier has identified the airframes as LZ-MDI and LZ-FSD.

SkyUp disclosed last year that it was setting up a Maltese division – branded SkyUp MT – which would give the carrier a European Union presence.

Fly2Sky chief commercial officer Aleksandrs Gusevs says the tie-up will “enhance our operational capabilities” and “further extend our reach across key markets”.

It will use the A320s to offer connections between European and northern African cities.