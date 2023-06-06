South Korean low-cost carrier T’Way Air will lease a pair of Boeing 737 Max 8 narrowbodies from CDB Aviation.

The two aircraft will be delivered between January and November 2024, according to CDB Aviation.

“We’re pleased to be strengthening our relationship with T’way, one of the fastest growing low-cost carriers in South Korea, with this transaction for two MAX aircraft,” says CDB Aviation chief marketing officer Peter Goodman.

“Our commercial team continues to be focused on expanding our reach in the region, working collaboratively with carriers to support their immediate and longer-term fleet needs.”

T’way commenced operations with the 738 Max 8 in January after receiving its first example in December 2022.

Cirium fleets data indicates that T’Way has 29 in-service aircraft, comprising 24 737-800s, two 737 Max 8s, and three Airbus A330-300s.