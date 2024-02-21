Starlux Airlines’ chair says the Taiwanese carrier “will not miss the opportunity” in cargo operations, given Taiwan’s importance as a cargo hub in the region.

In remarks following the carrier’s signing today at the Singapore air show for five Airbus A350 freighters, K W Chang notes that airlines that focused on cargo operations were largely profitable during the pandemic, when passenger travel demand fell.

He adds: “They had a lot of revenue…they had good profits because they had very strong cargo operations. So, I think cargo is still very important for our business operations.”

The commitment for five freighters, announced alongside options for five more, “is a very proper number” for an airline just making its foray into the cargo market.

“We will still keep options for [any] expansion of our operations,” says Chang.

He adds that Starlux selected the A350F given the commonality with its existing fleet of A350 passenger aircraft.

Starlux operates four A350 passenger aircraft, and has outstanding orders for 14 more. It has an all-Airbus fleet, also comprising A330neos and A321neos.

The airline also today signed for three additional A330-900s, taking its total fleet to seven examples.

Chang envisages the A330neo to be a “good feeder aircraft” for its trans-pacific network, adding that the type will be deployed on intra-Asian routes.

He also says the airline is hoping to boost its A321neo fleet, but is aware of the current production delays surrounding the narrowbody aircraft programme.