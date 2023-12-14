Spanish operator Swiftair is to introduce a pair of Airbus A321 converted freighters, which will be leased from Irish-based AerCap.

The aircraft will be modified under the conversion programme of EFW at its Singapore facility.

AerCap says the twinjets will be delivered to Swiftair in April and June next year.

It previously placed an order for 15 converted A321 freighters from EFW with options for another 15.

“These aircraft mark a milestone in our fleet renewal programme,” says Swiftair chief Salvador Moreno, “allowing our customers to meet their carbon reduction targets and access to the most effective and reliable products in their class, available in the market today.”

Madrid-based Swiftair uses a variety of aircraft types including Boeing 737s and ATR turboprops.

AerCap says the carrier will operate logistics services across Europe and Africa with the aircraft.