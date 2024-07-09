Romanian flag-carrier Tarom has reached an agreement with flight personnel to restore normal operations, after multiple claims of sickness forced the airline to cancel a large number of services.

The airline cancelled over 20 flights on 8 July after flight staff made “individual declarations of unfitness to fly”.

Tarom says the “temporary unavailability” of crew meant it had to cancel international services to destinations in the Middle East and Europe, as well as a number of domestic links.

It described the situation as “unprecedented” and the action resulted in the carrier’s having to reschedule flights and rebook passengers.

Tarom says it is continuing dialogue with representatives of flight crews, in the wake of the disruption.

It states that it has reached an “agreement for normality” and that all scheduled services on 9 July – domestic and international – are operating according to the regular timetable.

Tarom says the discussions have led to a deal on salary issues, and that these measures will be negotiated individually with employees.

The president of the united trade union at the carrier, Narcis Pascu, told outlet Europa FM that the carrier was suffering from a shortage of pilots and engineers.

Romanian minister of transport and infrastructure Sorin Grindeanu had earlier urged Tarom’s management to take steps to avoid operational disruption, and to come up with a restructuring plan to ensure “operative capacity” at the airline.