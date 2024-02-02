UK long-haul start-up Global Airlines has disclosed that its initial Airbus A380 is a former China Southern Airlines aircraft currently in storage at California’s Mojave airport.

Global Airlines says it has taken “full ownership and title” of the aircraft – MSN120, originally delivered to the Chinese carrier in early 2013 – and formally placed the jet on the Maltese registry as 9H-GLOBL. The aircraft is fitted with Rolls-Royce Trent 900 engines.

Wet-lease specialist Hi Fly is listed as temporary registrant.

Hi Fly, which has provided assistance to Global during the start-up phase, will carry out the A380 ferry flight from Mojave “in the next few weeks”.

The A380 is one of four for which Global has entered purchase agreements. It has not identified the other three jets.

China Southern ordered five A380s, and received the first in 2011. It configured the double-deck type with 506 seats, including eight first-class suites and 70 seats in the business-class cabin.

The airline withdrew MSN120 from service towards the end of 2022, and the aircraft was transferred to the US registry as N123KK, under the ownership of Kansas-based aviation services firm Jet Midwest.

According to the US FAA this registration was cancelled on 1 February, because the aircraft is being exported to Malta.

Global Airlines says Hi Fly and Mojave-based firm Business Class Aviation have supported the company in preparing the aircraft for return to service.

“As the airline builds towards its first ferry flight, work on the aircraft has ramped up,” it states. Hydraulic fluids, oil and fuel have been replenished, it adds, and the aircraft has undergone a thorough inspection.

All systems have been tested, says Global, including an “almost-to-full thrust” engine run.

“All tests were a success and reports from the return to service process, which included interior inspections, show that the aircraft is in very good condition,” it adds.

Terms of Global’s purchase of the A380 from Jet Midwest have not been disclosed.

Global Airlines chief executive James Asquith says the acquisition has taken a “phenomenal amount of time”, adding: “Lots of people predicted we wouldn’t make it even this far.”

While the start-up has yet to confirm its first flight date, Global has been looking to open services between London Gatwick and New York JFK.