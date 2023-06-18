United Airlines has selected Pratt & Whitney PW1100G geared turbofan (GTF) engines to power the 70 Airbus A321neo and 50 A321XLR aircraft it has on order.

Deliveries of the high-capacity narrowbodies are scheduled to begin later this year.

In total, P&W engines – or those provided by companies in which it has a controlling share – power more than 250 United aircraft, including International Aero Engines V2500-equipped A320ceos and PW4000-powered Boeing 777s and 767s.

“GTF engines will enable United to get the most out of their A321neo and A321XLR aircraft, delivering industry-leading payload, range and environmental performance for those aircraft types,” says Rick Deurloo, P&W president of commercial engines.