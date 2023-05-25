Vietjet has disclosed plans to take delivery of at least three more Airbus A330s, as part of a fleet and network ramp-up this year.

In a fleet update issued 24 May, the Vietnamese low-cost operator says it plans to operate 87 aircraft by the end of this year, up from the current fleet of 80 aircraft. This would nine A330-300s, three more than its present widebody fleet.

The update comes as it took delivery of three A321neos and one A330 in May. Vietjet also operates A321ceos and A320ceos, according to Cirium fleets data.

“The new aircraft featuring fuel savings, emission reduction and environmental protection will help modernise Vietjet’s fleet; thus enhancing the operational efficiency, while reducing operating costs,’ states Vietjet.

The airline says the fleet expansion will help “maintain its market leader’s position in terms of passenger volume and efficiency in Vietnam”, as well as support its plans to grow its network, especially on intercontinental routes.

The carrier targets an after-tax profit of D1 trillion ($42.6 million) for the year ending 31 December, and expects to carry more than 25 million passengers system-wide. The airline was loss-making in the 2022 financial year – despite a significant rise in revenues – as it was impacted by higher fuel costs.