Vietnam Airlines is poised to order 50 Boeing 737 Max narrowbodies, following a visit to the Southeast Asian country by US president Joe Biden.

The sale was announced in a fact sheet issued by the White House about a new “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” between the USA and Vietnam.

Biden and PM of Vietnam

Source: VNExpress

US President Joe Biden with Vietnamese leader Nguyen Phu Trong

“Boeing and Vietnam Airlines will sign a multi-billion-dollar proposal acceptance to purchase 50 Boeing 737 Max aircraft that will benefit both countries by supporting U.S. manufacturing jobs and providing world-class aircraft to support Vietnam’s growing travel and tourism industry as they aspire to become a leading aviation hub,” says the fact sheet.

“This deal is will support over 33,000 direct and indirect jobs across the United States.”

Cirium fleets data indicates that Vietnam Airlines has a fleet of 95 aircraft, of which 48 are Airbus A321s with an average age of 11.9 years.

The carrier also operates 20 A321neos.

Biden in Vietnam

Source: VNExpress

Biden and US officials meet with Vietnamese counterparts

The Vietnam Airlines 737 Max announcement is not the first time Boeing has secured business with a Vietnamese carrier as part of a presidential visit.

In May 2016, Vietjet ordered 100 Boeing 737 Max aircraft during a visit by then-president Barack Obama to Vietnam. It ordered an additional 100 in February 2019 when Obama’s successor, Donald Trump, visited the country.

Topics