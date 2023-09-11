Vietnam Airlines is poised to order 50 Boeing 737 Max narrowbodies, following a visit to the Southeast Asian country by US president Joe Biden.

The sale was announced in a fact sheet issued by the White House about a new “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” between the USA and Vietnam.

“Boeing and Vietnam Airlines will sign a multi-billion-dollar proposal acceptance to purchase 50 Boeing 737 Max aircraft that will benefit both countries by supporting U.S. manufacturing jobs and providing world-class aircraft to support Vietnam’s growing travel and tourism industry as they aspire to become a leading aviation hub,” says the fact sheet.

“This deal is will support over 33,000 direct and indirect jobs across the United States.”

Cirium fleets data indicates that Vietnam Airlines has a fleet of 95 aircraft, of which 48 are Airbus A321s with an average age of 11.9 years.

The carrier also operates 20 A321neos.

The Vietnam Airlines 737 Max announcement is not the first time Boeing has secured business with a Vietnamese carrier as part of a presidential visit.

In May 2016, Vietjet ordered 100 Boeing 737 Max aircraft during a visit by then-president Barack Obama to Vietnam. It ordered an additional 100 in February 2019 when Obama’s successor, Donald Trump, visited the country.