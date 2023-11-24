Virgin Australia has increased its Boeing 737 Max orders with a commitment for six more Max 8 aircraft, taking its total orderbook to 39 examples.

The airline says the six additional aircraft are scheduled to be delivered in the second half of 2024. With the newly announced commitments, Virgin Australia has orders for 14 Max 8s, as well as 25 larger Max 10s.

It took delivery of the first Max 8 in late June, and now has three in its fleet.

The remaining 11 Max 8 jets will be delivered through 2024, the airline states, with deliveries of the Max 10 expected to start from late 2025.

The agreement – disclosed 24 November – comes as the airline kicks off its cabin refurbishment project for its older 737s.

The A$110 million upgrade was first announced in July, and will see new business- and economy-class products, which feature in-flight wi-fi and in-seat power.

The first refitted 737 will enter service in early December, and Virgin Australia expects to complete the project within two years.

Virgin Australia’s chief strategy and transformation officer Alistair Hartley states: “We are investing in our fleet to best meet our customers’ needs while positioning the business for success in the long-term. A more modern, sustainable, and streamlined fleet is central to our ongoing transformation.”