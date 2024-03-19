UK operator Virgin Atlantic Airways is to begin codesharing with SkyTeam partner Kenya Airways, a move re-establishing its presence in the London-Nairobi market.

Virgin, which previously served the Kenyan city between 2007 and 2012, flies to Cape Town, Johannesburg and Lagos in Africa.

Under the fresh co-operation pact, the first phase of which launches today, Virgin Atlantic customers will be able to book flights on the African carrier’s Nairobi-London Heathrow service.

Kenya Airways customers will in turn “soon” be able book on Virgin’s connecting flights to the Caribbean from Heathrow.

It marks Virgin’s latest codeshare with a SkyTeam partner since joining the alliance a year ago. In January it struck a codeshare with China Eastern Airways while last year added Korean Air to its codesharing partners. It is already has a transatlantic joint-venture partner with Air France-KLM and Delta Air Lines.

Virgin Atlantic chief commercial officer Juha Jarvinen says: “We’re delighted to launch our partnership with Kenya Airways. As a fellow member of the SkyTeam alliance, we know our customers will enjoy a seamless travel experience.

“We’re committed to enhancing connectivity and as the only UK airline to codeshare on the Heathrow to Nairobi route, we’ll be providing more choice and flexibility for customers booking with Virgin Atlantic.”