Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris will take 25 more Airbus A321neo twinjets, the airframer announced at the Paris air show today, citing a previously undisclosed purchase agreement signed in October 2022.

Volaris now has a backlog of 143 A320neo-family aircraft, Airbus notes. All of them are powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1000G engines.

“These A321neos will support our long-term business viability and sustainability strategy, while moving us closer to operating an all-neo fleet by 2028,” says Volaris chief executive Enrique Beltranena.

The all-Airbus operator has around 65 320neo-family jets in its fleet today, Cirium fleets data shows, including 19 A321neos. It also has around 50 A320ceo-family jets in service.