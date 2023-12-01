European low-cost carrier Volotea has appointed chief commercial officer David Gonzalez to the newly created role of general manager, where he will co-ordinate the company’s global commercial, strategic, operational and cost control activities.

Gonzalez has served as commercial chief for the past five years, during which airline revenues will have more than doubled to over €700 million ($765 million) this year. In his new role he will work closely with airline founder and chief executive Carlos Munoz on developing Volotea’s future strategy.

Munoz says: “David has been a key pillar in building the company over the past decade. His strong focus on business development, keen analytical mind and excellent strategic vision, combined with his tremendous leadership skills and proven ability to work effectively in building teams, make him the ideal candidate for the position of general manager.

”These qualities will help us to further showcase the company’s full potential in Europe, especially at a time of consolidation of demand and continued growth for Volotea, and in a year in which we expect to achieve high profitability.”

The airline has also promoted Eduard Diviu from deputy to chief operating officer, succeeding Isidre Porqueras, who is leaving after eight years at the airline.