Barcelona-based Volotea has secured three leased Airbus A320s as it aims to boost capacity for the coming summer season by around 15%.

The carrier says it will operate 44 aircraft – 24 A320s and 20 A319s – when the three CFM International CFM56-powered jets enter service in April, up from 41 last year.

The aircraft are fitted with 180 seats, it adds.

“We are very proud to continue our growth in alignment with the expansion plans we set for this year and to do so hand-in-hand with Airbus as a valued partner,” says Volotea chief financial officer Stephen Rapp.

The carrier does not provide details of the specific airframes or the lessors involved in the deal but describes the incoming aircraft as representing “a significant long-term investment in the airline’s fleet and future”.

With France, Italy and Spain as its primary markets, Volotea recently announced that it plans to increase its network to 450 routes this year from 410 in in 2023.

It expects to boost passenger numbers by 17% versus 2023 and by 60% compared with 2019, to 12 million.

Volotea completed the phase-out of its Boeing 717s during the pandemic as it switched to an all-Airbus operation, in a fleet strategy focused on taking previous-generation second-hand jets through lessors.

The carrier provides point-to-point services from secondary cities in Europe on routes often not flown by larger carriers.