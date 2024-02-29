IAG has named Vueling chief executive Marco Sansavini as the new head of Spanish flag carrier Iberia.

Iberia has been led on an interim basis by IAG’s chief transformation officer Fernando Candela Perez since last summer, following Javier Sanchez-Prieto’s decision to step away from the business.

Speaking during a full-year results briefing today, IAG chief executive Luis Gallego announced that Sansavini will move from the group’s Spanish low-cost operator to become the permanent Iberia chief executive and chairman from the start of April.

Candela Perez will continue to serve as chief executive of Level, the low-cost unit for which IAG is currently working on securing its own AOC.

Former Iberia chief commercial officer Sansavini has headed Vueling since September 2020.

Sansavini will be replaced at Vueling by IAG’s chief people, corporate affairs and sustainability officer, Carolina Martinoli.

“I am very pleased that we have been able to fill these important roles from people within the group and within the current management committee,” says Gallego.