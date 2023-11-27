Wet-lease operator Hi Fly has acquired a pair of Airbus A330-200s to expand its capacity, placing them on the Maltese register.

Both aircraft are identically configured, says the company, with 269 seats – including 18 in the business-class cabin and 251 in economy.

“These modern and reliable acquisitions will further strengthen the company’s capabilities as a go-to organisation for airlines when they need additional capacity,” says Hi Fly.

It is registering the aircraft – MSN939 and MSN874 – as 9H-HFJ and -HFK. Both are Pratt & Whitney PW4000-powered twinjets, originally delivered to India’s Kingfisher Airlines in 2008.

The former is operating services on behalf of Air Senegal.

Hi Fly chief Antonios Efthymiou says the aircraft are the “perfect complement” to the operator’s fleet.

“[They] will allow us to offer an even wider range of options to meet the growing demand for our services from around the world,” he adds.

Hi Fly, which has Portuguese and Maltese air operator’s certificates, operates Airbus A320s and A340s as well as A330s.

It is continuing its fleet expansion and expects to add an aircraft every three months until the end of next year.