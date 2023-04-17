AVIC Cabin Systems

Established in 2018, AVIC Cabin Systems (ACS) is a global alliance of specialist cabin interiors companies. ACS offers a complete range of aircraft cabin solutions from a single source, integrating the strengths of AIM Altitude, FACC, Jiatai, Fesher and Thompson Aero Seating. From entrance areas and galleys, to seats, monuments and social spaces, ACS designs, engineers, manufactures and certifies every aspect of the aircraft interior, both original equipment and retrofit, for the world’s major airlines on Airbus, Boeing and other OEMs.

ACS designs and delivers exceptional products and services of the highest quality to fulfil the needs and aspirations of its customers, with a vision to create a connected world through an exceptional flying experience.