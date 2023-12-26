Bombardier has secured an order for 12 Challenger 3500 super-midsize business jets from an undisclosed customer.

The deal is valued at $326 million according to list prices, and deliveries will commence in the second half 2025, says Bombardier.

“Bombardier is proud that the Challenger 3500 jet sparks such confidence as the aircraft of choice for a vast majority of operators around the world and continues to meet and exceed the expectations of its discerning clientele,” says Éric Martel, Bombardier’s president and chief executive.

“The Challenger 3500 jet is truly a force to be reckoned with, and this order is a clear demonstration that this platform offers the exceptional experience that clients are seeking.”

Cirium fleets data indicates that there are 58 Challenger 3500s in service, with 39 on order excluding the recent 12 aircraft commitment.

While most operators have a single aircraft, fractional ownership firm Flexjet operates 13 examples and is not listed as having any orders.

Another fractional ownership firm, AirShare, has four examples in service with 30 on order.