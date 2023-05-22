Bombardier is hailing the success of its certified pre-owned (CPO) programme which is seeing jets sold through the initiative change hands faster, and for more money, than comparable aircraft.

Launched in mid-2021, the CPO scheme sees Bombardier fully update selected Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft with new interiors, avionics and connectivity systems, alongside completion of required maintenance.

To highlight the aircraft transformation, Bombardier has brought a refurbished Challenger 605 to EBACE, where it is on the static display.

A 2012-built example, the jet has the “feel of being a brand-new aircraft”, says Paul Sislian, executive vice-president Bombardier aftermarket services and strategy. It features a new interior, paint-job and Collins Aerospace Pro Line 21 avionics.

Aircraft sold through the CPO programme sell for around 10% above market value and 40% faster than other aircraft of a similar vintage, he says.

“We are creating a brand-new category of pre-owned aircraft,” Sislian adds.

Jets sold under the scheme have engine, airframe and APU coverage and a one-year OEM warranty.