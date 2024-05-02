Bombardier chief executive Eric Martel has largely ruled out Bombardier developing a clean-sheet aircraft for at least the rest of the decade, saying competitive dynamics and technological advancements do not support such a move.

“What I see between now and 2030 will be… derivatives,” Martel said on 1 May during a meeting with investors at Toronto Pearson International airport. “I don’t see a clean sheet.”

His comments make clear Bombardier plans in the medium term to bank on continued demand for its current line up of business jets. Among those are ultra-long-range Globals – including the Global 8000, which Bombardier aims to have in service next year – large-cabin Challenger 650s and super-midsize Challenger 3500s.

It also now seems Bombardier’s EcoJet development programme – an effort involving study of a conceptual business jet with a blended-wing-body design – is unlikely to meld into actual aircraft development this decade. Martel notes on 1 May that Bombardier has always viewed EcoJet as a “post-2030s” concept.

Martel insists technological advancements are yet insufficient to support development of a completely new jet.

“I don’t see any new technology game changer coming in that will justify me… to talk to the board and justify a clean sheet,” he says. “[We] need something that will really be a revolution.”

Those comments mirror statements in recent years made by Boeing chief executive David Calhoun, who has said he will not green light a 737 replacement until confident the next aircraft will be 10-15% more efficient.

Martel also sees no immediately competitive imperative for a new Bombardier business jet, saying other manufacturers have already “played their cards, in terms of what products they will be offering in the [coming] years”.

Indeed, Gulfstream just weeks ago achieved certification of its ultra-long-range G700. The Savannah-based company is also busy attempting to complete certification of the G700’s sister ship, the G800. French airframer Dassault Aviation, meanwhile, is working to certificate its ultra-long-range Falcon 10X.

While largely squashing the possibility of a new aircraft, Martel says Bombardier will continue bringing innovations to its current jets via updates and possible derivatives.