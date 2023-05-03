Comlux has handed over the first ACJ TwoTwenty to Dubai-based FIVE Hotels & Resorts following cabin completion at its Indianapolis facility.

Delivered to the US charter and outfitting specialist in January 2022, the VIP interior was installed over a 14 month-period. The aircraft is now available for charter and will be operated by Comlux.

“First of all, I want to thank our client, FIVE for their trust. I also wish to thank the Comlux and Airbus teams who worked so diligently to bring this magnificent space to life,” says Richard Garona, Comlux chief executive.

“This is the first of many amazing ACJ TwoTwenty cabins we will develop.”

Comlux has partnered with Airbus for the development of the ACJ TwoTwenty and is contracted to outfit the first 15 examples of the modified narrowbody.

Based on the A220-100 airliner, the ACJ TwoTwenty has an increased range of 5,650nm (10,500km) and boasts 73sq m (785sq ft) of cabin floor space.

Airbus has taken commitments for eight VIP or governmental A220-100s, according to its latest order and delivery data to the end of March.