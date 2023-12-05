Dassault Aviation has confirmed its Falcon 6X entered service on 30 November, just over three months after the jet received US and European certification.

The French manufacturer, which has not disclosed any customer details, attributes the delay to “post-certification upgrades” related to its fuel tank that required European Union Aviation Safety Agency approval.

The 6X programme was launched in 2019 after Dassault abandoned its 5X predecessor following problems with its Safran Silvercrest engines. The 6X is powered by Pratt & Whitney Canada PW812D engines and first flew on 10 March 2021.

Dassault describes the type, which has a cabin width of 2.58m (8ft 5in) and a range of 5,500nm (10,200km), as “the first extra-wide-body business jet”.

The 6X’s entry into service leaves the flagship Falcon 10X as Dassault’s only in-development business jet. The company is targeting late 2025 for the latter’s introduction.