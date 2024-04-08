Gulfstream has still not said when it expects to deliver the first of its recently certificated G700 long-range business jets, but the company has received additional certifications that bring it closer.

The Federal Aviation Administration granted the Savannah-based manufacturer a supplemental type certificate related to the G700’s cabin, approving “the interior outfitting of the G700 and its cabin air purification system”, Gulfstream says on 8 April.

Additionally, the FAA granted Gulfstream a G700 production certificate, meaning the type’s production processes comply with regulations, Gulfstream adds.

“The new production and interior supplemental type certifications further clear the G700 for customer deliveries and entry into service,” Gulfstream says without being more specific.

Company president Mark Burns adds, “Receiving these additional clearances so quickly on the heels of FAA type certification showcases how mature the G700 programme is”.

The FAA certificated the G700,a 7,750nm (13,353km)-range jet, on 29 March, closing out what had been a long-delayed slog of a certification process.

Executives at Gulfstream and parent General Dynamics attributed the delays to the FAA increasing its scrutiny after receiving significant criticism for certificating the troubled flight-control system that contributed to two 737 Max crashes.

Gulfstream launched development of the G700 in October 2019, saying at the time that the jet would be flying with customers in 2022. In October 2021, it launched a sister ship, the G800, which is slightly smaller but has more range – 8,000nm. The FAA has not yet certificated the G800.

Powered by twin Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 turbofans, G700s can fly at speeds up to Mach 0.935 and at 51,000ft of altitude. They can be outfitted with seats for up to 19 passengers.