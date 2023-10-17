Bombardier is celebrating a major milestone for the Global 7500 programme, with the Canadian airframer having handed over the 150th example of the ultra-long-range jet.

Delivered in September to an undisclosed customer, the landmark was reached almost five years after the twinjet entered service in December 2018.

Eric Martel, Bombardier chief executive, praises the milestone delivery, adding: “It is performing amazingly well.”

To date, the in-service fleet of Global 7500s has racked up a little over 100,000 flight hours.

Cirium fleets data records five deliveries of Global 7500s in September – MSN150 to MSN155 – to customers including NetJets. Bombardier retains the programme’s first five aircraft.

Meanwhile, the in-development Global 8000 remains on track for service entry by the middle of the decade, says Martel.

“I am repeating that commitment because right now we have no reason to believe that we will not be in a position to deliver that airplane in the second half of 2025,” he told a pre-NBAA press conference on 16 October.

The certification prototype has accumulated 150 flight hours so far, plus 1,000h of rig tests, Martel adds.

Launched in May 2022, the Global 8000 can fly another 300nm (555km) over the 7,700nm-range Global 7500 on which it is based.

Existing Global 7500 operators will be able to convert their aircraft into the Global 8000 through a Bombardier service bulletin costing around $3 million. Both jets are powered by twin GE Passport engines.