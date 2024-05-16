The Gulfstream G700 business jet has obtained its certification from EASA, paving the way for more deliveries.

“The Gulfstream team is proud to add EASA to our growing G700 certification accomplishments,” says Gulfstream president Mark Burns.

“During the flight test program, we took the G700 across the globe, and the response to the aircraft’s cabin size, flexibility and performance has been outstanding. This EASA certification unlocks G700 deliveries for many more of our international customers, and we are excited to see our next-generation fleet grow around the world.”

EASA’s blessing for the type follows the G700’s receipt of FAA certification in March.

In April, the Savanah-based manufacturer revealed that it had delivered a pair of the 19-seat business jets to unnamed customers.

In 2019, when it launched G700 development, Gulfstream said the type’s launch customer would be Qatar Airways, which planned to operate the type under its Qatar Executive arm.

The 7,750nm (14,353km)-range G700 is powered by twin Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 turbofans. It can fly at speeds up to Mach 0.935 and at 51,000ft of altitude.

Gulfstream is still working to achieve certification of the G700’s sister ship, the 8,000nm-range G800.