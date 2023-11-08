Lufthansa Technik (LHT) has revealed the final part of its new CelestialStar cabin concept for the Boeing Business Jets 777-9, a design it sees as ideal for the Middle East head-of-state market.

The German completions house had already teased the unnamed concept at the EBACE and NBAA business aviation shows in May and October, respectively, but said it was waiting until the Dubai air show to unveil the full details of the design and branding.

It says the CelestialStar interior “combines traditional influences from the Middle East’s cultural heritage with a modern twist” and is “specifically tailored to the requirements of a new generation of VVIP and head-of-state aircraft”.

While much of the concept had been previously disclosed, details of the forward VVIP cabin and lounge area adjacent to the main cabin entry doors had remained a secret.

The private suite takes up the forward part of the CelestialStar design and incorporates a private bedroom, bathroom and “work and balance” area.

That borders the “Celestial Lounge”, which is outfitted with an “elegantly integrated bar for refreshments and several stylish seating arrangements”.

The design “ensures the perfect first impression and provides the adequate setting for welcoming high-ranking guests on board or preparing them for meetings”.

If the corridors are open, the lounge area “merges almost seamlessly” into the adjoining conference and dining area, which features 11 individual seats which can be easily repositioned as required.

The windows are fitted with electrochromatic dimming – a concept first introduced on the 787.

“The BBJ 777-9 is the largest aircraft type newly available on the market and thus simply predestined for its role as successor to the BBJ 747 as the most popular aircraft for heads of state, many of which are among our loyal customers for decades,” says Hassan Gasim, sales director Middle East VIP & special aircraft services at LHT.

He says sister carrier Lufthansa’s position as launch customer for the 777-9 has enabled the completions unit to “build up extensive technical expertise at an early stage”.

Lufthana Technik says close co-operation with Boeing and its provision of up-to-date aircraft data has ensured “the technical feasibility of the design from the outset”.

The CeslestialStar concept also features six deluxe suites – first-class compartments – for high-ranking ministers, 32 business-class-standard seats in the ‘executive area’ and a premium-econiomy cabin at the rear for the wider retinue.

At last month’s NBAA show, LHT indicated that if Boeing maintains its current 2025 service-entry goal for the commercial 777-9, a jet outfitted with the CelestialStar cabin could be delivered to a customer by 2026 or 2027.