Lilium has signed up US aircraft broker EMCJET as exclusive dealer for the Lilium Jet in Texas until 2030 in a deal that also sees a commercial agreement for five production slots.

The pact will allow individuals to purchase some of the first Lilium Pioneer Edition Jets available in the US market, says the German aircraft developer.

Lilium says the move is “the first step in unlocking the US private aviation market” in line with its commercial strategy to start in the premium sector before expanding to the airline and passenger shuttle segments.

Currently in development, the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) Lilium Jet is scheduled to gain certification in 2025. The Pioneer cabin will equip the first 50 examples of the aircraft.

Configured in a four-seat club layout, the “high-end” cabin is aimed at wealthy individuals prepared to pay the $10 million price tag for the variant – around $3 million more than the baseline six-seat shuttle model of the eVTOL.

The agreement with EMCJET marks Lilium’s fourth global dealer.