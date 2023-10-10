Pilatus has revealed an update to its PC-24 light-jet, with the new variant seeing improvements to payload and range, as well as upgrades to its passenger cabin.

Unveiled on 10 October, the enhancements see payload increased by 272kg (600lb) to a maximum of 1,410kg, while range with six passengers grows by 200nm (370km) to 2,000nm. Maximum take-off weight rises to 8,500kg from 8,300kg previously.

Deliveries of the upgraded version are due to start in 2024, the Swiss airframer says. The modifications will be incorporated from MSN501 onwards.

Cirium fleets data lists MSNs for the current model running up to MSN335, with a break to MSN501; that aircraft is registered as HB-VGA and is owned by the manufacturer.

Igor Medici, PC-24 chief engineer, says a 300-strong product improvement team performed “a lot of detailed work to scratch and reduce the weight down without changing the heart and how the aircraft flies”.

Bruno Cervia, vice-president of engineering, says the team refined ”both wing and fuselage structural elements to reduce the airframe empty weight while simultaneously increasing the maximum gross take-off weight limit.”

Updated manufacturing processes included “new ways of making parts that gave us more design freedom”, adds Tobias Waeber, PC-24 upgrade project engineer.

In addition, the airframer has incorporated a predictive maintenance system on the PC-24. This will see automated transmission of key aircraft data on landing to Pilatus which will analyse the data and issue a “predictive recommendation” if necessary.

Changes to the cabin see the introduction of a large side facing divan which can be converted into a bed, a reduction in ambient noise levels, and space optimisation through the refinement of cabinets and storage areas.

Pilatus has also incorporated a new integrated cabin management system featuring a 10in touchscreen controller with 3D moving map, four high-fidelity cabin speakers with a sub-woofer option, mood lighting, USB ports, and a media storage server.

The updated jet will be on display at the forthcoming NBAA event in Las Vegas.

Launched in 2013, the PC-24 entered service in 2018. It is powered by twin Williams International FJ44-4A engines.

Cirium data shows 217 of the twinjets are in service, with a further 29 on order.