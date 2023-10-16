Rolls-Royce has successfully run its Pearl 15 and Pearl 10X engines on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in a series of ground tests conducted at its Dahlewitz site in Germany.

In addition to validating the SAF compatibility of the two engines – powering the Bombardier Global 5500/6500 and Dassault Aviation Falcon 10X, respectively – Rolls-Royce ran the same Pearl 10X back to back with conventional jet fuel and the waste-derived alternative to asses the latter’s environmental performance.

Pearl_10X_SAF_emission_testing-c-Rolls-Royce

Source: Rolls-Royce

Tests of Pearl 10X took place at Dahlewitz in Germany

These evaluations confirmed SAF’s “cleaner combustion”, producing lower levels of particulate matter; previous studies have shown soot particles are a major factor in contrail formation, a large contributor to atmospheric warming.

“In combination with the low NOx combustor technology of the Pearl 10X and its additive manufactured combustor tiles, a reduction of all emissions was achieved,” says Rolls-Royce.

Meanwhile, the engine manufacturer has celebrated the 10th anniversary of its round-the-clock operational service desk for business aviation customers.

Located in Dahlewitz, the customer support operation has, since its 2013 introduction, helped Rolls-Royce achieve an average missed trip rate of 99%.

Dominic Perry is deputy editor of Flight International but also contributes extensively to flightglobal.com. Although specialising in the coverage of the helicopter industry, he has written on most topics in aerospace – be they commercial, defence or business aviation. In addition, there has been an increasing focus on the decarbonisation of the industry and zero-emission flight initiatives.View full Profile

More from Dominic Perry

Topics