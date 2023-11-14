United Arab Emirates defence producer EDGE says the Al Tariq series of precision-guided munitions will be integrated with the Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Tejas Light Combat Aircraft.

The two companies have completed a feasibility study related to the integration work, says EDGE.

This followed a memorandum of understanding earlier this year between Al Tariq – a joint venture between EDGE and South Africa’s Denel – to study the integration.

Plans call for Al Tariq’s precision-guided weapons to be fully integrated with the Tejas by the third quarter of 2024.

“We are proud to be associated with HAL in this strategic campaign to offer high technology solutions to the Tejas customers in the region,” says Theunis Botha, chief executive of Al Tariq.

“We look forward to presenting the range of Al Tariq’s mission-proven long-range precision-guided munitions to HAL Tejas customers around the globe.”

The Indian air force is the sole operator of the Tejas, which is participating in the Dubai air show’s flying display this year.