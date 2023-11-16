The UAE’s AMMROC is to establish a maintenance, repair and overhaul centre for the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk, under a partnership agreed with the rotorcraft manufacturer’s parent company, Lockheed Martin.

Signed at the Dubai air show and announced on 15 November, the authorisation covers 49 line replaceable units on the utility helicopter, Lockheed says.

“As the first international authorised MRO centre for Black Hawk, AMMROC will utilise Sikorsky original equipment manufacturer data, material, and tooling to perform maintenance on critical dynamic components such as transmission and rotor blades,” it adds.

“AMMROC has a unique set of capabilities and this agreement ensures confidence in keeping the Black Hawk fleet in the sky,” says Jeff White, Sikorsky vice-president of strategy and business development. “This translates into improved Black Hawk sustainment operations in the UAE by reducing turnaround times and costs, and boosting repair capabilities.”

“Working to international standards and best practices, our advanced in-country facilities will provide lower repair costs while maximising airframe availability,” says AMMROC chief executive Mahmood Alhay Alhameli. Performing the work will “further enhance the UAE’s position as a leading hub for aerospace excellence”, he adds.

Cirium fleets data shows that the UAE’s Joint Air Command has an in-service fleet of 80 UH-60L/M-series rotorcraft.