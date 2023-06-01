Argentina is to purchase six Bell 407GXi helicopters for use supporting search and rescue (SAR) operations by its air force and army.

The deal between the Argentinean defence ministry and the Canadian Commercial Corporation was announced on 31 May.

“The Bell 407GXi is a proven platform in high-altitude environments and will be pivotal to Argentina’s military search and rescue operations,” says John Ramos, Bell Textron Canada’s managing director, Latin America. “All six will be outfitted in a utility configuration critical to rescue missions in Argentina’s mountainous terrain,” he adds.

Other key features include a Garmin G1000H NXi flight deck, which the airframer says “enhances situational awareness and reduces pilot workload by delivering easy-to-read information at a glance”.

It adds that the rotorcraft’s new instrument flight rules capability also “will allow all-weather operations while continuing to provide multi-mission capability safely, reliably, and effectively”.