Collins Aerospace has been selected by BAE Systems to provide large area cockpit displays as part of a future upgrade for the Eurofighter Typhoon.

To be used by BAE as part of its Project Medulla rapid capability development programme, the single 12x21in ultra-high-definition, touchscreen display will replace the Typhoon’s current 8x6in multi-function displays.

Paul Dawkins, senior sales manager at Collins Aerospace says the enhancement will “improve the situational awareness of the pilot” as it “presents all the mission information you need to know on one screen”.

Collins will now work to mature the technology alongside BAE Systems as the airframer seeks customers for the modification.

BAE is a part of the Eurofighter consortium alongside Airbus Defence & Space and Leonardo.

Dawkins says the large area display (LAD) could be available as a retrofit targeted at in-service Tranche 3 Typhoons and as an option on new-build aircraft.

Collins Aerospace says the LAD will consolidate flight data, sensor inputs and tactical information into a single, easily accessible interface.

“The depth of the display gives crews greater visibility of what’s out there in front of them, says Dawkins.

He says the biggest challenge for the effort was to secure a manufacturer for the glass screens, which are significantly larger than other products on the market, including those made by Collins Aerospace.

“The selection of Collins Aerospace as the current best athlete for the LAD equipment will support our continued investment into our combat air platforms, including Typhoon,” adds Ian Clark, head of Medulla, BAE Systems Air.