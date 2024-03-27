Israel’s Bird AeroSystems has completed the installation of its SPREOS direct infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) and Aeroshield missile protection systems aboard several Airbus A319s for an undisclosed European customer.

SPREOS – or self-protection radar electro-optic system – features semi-active dual-band radar fused with an infrared tracker and countermeasure capabilities for “precise protection” against portable missile threats.

Ronen Factor, founder and co-chief executive of Bird AeroSystems, says: “The successful installation of our systems on the customer’s Airbus A319s marks a significant milestone for Bird AeroSystems as the supplier of advanced DIRCM technology and comprehensive airborne self-protection systems.”

In addition, to the A319s, the podded Aeroshield system was also installed on the customer’s Dassault Falcon 7X, says Bird AeroSystems.

Several European countries operate the A319 for head-of-state or otehr transport missions. The Hungarian air force, for example, flies a pair of the Airbus narrowbodies, alongside two Falcon 7X business jets.