Boeing has secured a $3.4 billion production contract from the US Navy covering P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft for Canada and Germany.

Overall, the contract covers 17 examples, of which 14 are for Canada’s air force and three for Germany’s navy, says Boeing.

In November 2023 Ottawa announced that the P-8A would replace its fleet of Lockheed CP-130 Auroras – the local designation for the P-3 Orion.

Canada is expected to receive its first P-8A in 2026.

In November 2023, Germany’s BAAINBw federal procurement agency said it had signed a €1.1 billion ($1.2 billion) contract with the US Navy for an additional three P-8As, taking to eight its total commitment for the US-built type.

Germany is take its first P-8A this year.

For both customers Boeing has teamed with local industry to support the acquisition and operation of P-8s.

“Our global customers require proven advanced capabilities to protect their countries — the P-8 provides that defense,” says Vince Logsdon, vice president, international business development for Boeing Defense, Space & Security and Global Services.

“Together with our partners, we look forward to delivering this unmatched capability in addition to significant industrial benefits for Canada’s and Germany’s aerospace and defense industries.”